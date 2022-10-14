UTSA vs. FIU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The UTSA Roadrunners and FIU Panthers meet up in Week 7 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami in a Conference USA matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

UTSA (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) will go for its fourth consecutive victory and is off to a strong start coming off a 12-1 season in 2021 as Jeff Traylor continues to keep this program playing at a high level.

FIU (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA) is having all sorts of troubles this season and lost by at least 21 points in three of four games against FBS opponents as Mike MacIntyre looks to turn things around in his first year as the head coach of the FIU football program on Friday night.

UTSA is a 33.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board. The over/under is set at 63.5.