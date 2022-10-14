Nevada vs. Hawai’i start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Nevada Wolfpack and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 7 at TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 11:59 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Spectrum Sports PPV. A season package with eight games cost $399.99, and individual games are $69.99.

Nevada (2-4, 0-2 MWC) fell short in a tension-filled matchup against the Colorado State Rams and former Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell last Friday night in a 17-14 loss as Nate Cox completed 20-of-42 passes for 244 yards with an interception.

Hawai’i (1-5, 0-1 MWC) has been hammered in every FBS game until finally keeping things competitive in a 16-14 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs as Zion Bowens caught nine passes for 108 yards with a touchdown in the defeat.

Nevada is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -230 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +195 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.