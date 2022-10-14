UTSA vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The UTSA Roadrunners and FIU Panthers meet up in Week 7 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners will go for their fourth consecutive victory as heavy favorites on Friday night.

UTSA (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns as a team in last week’s 31-28 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Frank Harris completed 24-of-35 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown. FIU (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA) lost three of its last four games and is coming off a 33-12 home loss to the UConn Huskies as Grayson James completed 28-of-43 passes for 256 yards with two interceptions.

UTSA is a 33.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board, with the point total set at 63.5.

UTSA vs. FIU

Date: October 14

Start time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.