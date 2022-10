Complete TV schedule for Week 7 of 2022 college football season

It’s a big bye week for the Top 25 in college football, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some exciting games coming up this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped to No. 3 after nearly losing to Texas A&M for the second year in a row, and they’ll face a newly-No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols hope to prove that they’re the real deal with the biggest challenge in the sport.

Another top-ten matchup comes our way further north as the Michigan Wolverines host the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State hasn’t really been challenged in a game since their Purdue opener, and Michigan struggled in the first half against Indiana last week, so this should be one to keep an eye on.

TCU has really hit their stride in October, knocking off two ranked teams in the Big 12. They’ll attempt to go for three against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 7 of the 2022 college football season.

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

UTSA at FIU — 8:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Colgate at Army — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC or ESPN2

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC or ESPN2

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Central Michigan at Akron — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — 12:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Buffalo at UMass — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

UConn at Ball State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

California at Colorado — 2:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Kent State at Toledo — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Arkansas at BYU — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC or ESPN

Gardner-Webb at Liberty — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

NIU at Eastern Michigan — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

WKU at Middle Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN network

Texas State at Troy — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Ohio at Western Michigan — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Charlotte at UAB — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC or ESPN

Maryland at Indiana — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. ET — SECN

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at North Texas — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Wisconsin at Michigan State — 4:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Tulane at USF — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Arizona at Washington — 5:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Rice at Florida Atlantic — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

LSU at Florida — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Utah State at Colorado State — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Arkansas State at Southern Miss — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

ULM at South Alabama — 7:00 p.m. ET — NFLN

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Nebraska at Purdue — 7:30 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Memphis at East Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Stanford at Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah — 8:00 p.m. ET — FOX

New Mexico at New Mexico State — 8:00 p.m. ET — FloSports

North Carolina at Duke — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Washington State at Oregon State — 9:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Air Force at UNLV — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

San Jose State at Fresno State — 10:45 p.m. ET — FS1 or FS2

Nevada at Hawaii — 11:59 p.m. ET — NSN / Spectrum PPV