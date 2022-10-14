How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 11

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 11 this weekend with Arsenal still sitting on top of the table after an exciting 3-2 win over Liverpool last week. Manchester City trail the Gunners by just one point, while Tottenham follow closely in third place just three points back from City. Erling Haaland continues to dominate with 15 goals in his first nine games of the season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Liverpool has another tough test ahead of them as they’ll face off against Man City Sunday. The Reds are fresh off a 3-2 heartbreaker that saw Arsenal stay on top of the table and now their backline will go up against Haaland, who has been an absolute machine in front of the goal this season. To make things even worse, Liverpool will have to do it without two of their best defenders in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip, who will both be sidelined with injuries. The Reds will also be without Luis Diaz and Naby Keita ahead of the clash. Sunday’s match is set to kick at 11:30 a.m. ET on the USA Network.

Manchester United face off against Newcastle, who sit just one point behind the Red Devils in the table with 14 points. Fifth-place Man U will look to break into the top four for the first time this season with a win over the Magpies, as they sit just one point behind fourth-place Chelsea. The Blues would have to lose or draw against Aston Villa on Sunday for that to happen but the Red Devils will look for a win regardless against a banged up Newcastle side. That match will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday from Old Trafford with a televised broadcast on the USA Network.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 11 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 11 schedule

Friday, October 14

Brentford v. Brighton — 3 p.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, October 15

Leicester City v. Crystal Palace — 7:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Fulham v. Bournemouth — 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton v. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Tottenham v. Everton — 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, October 16

Aston Villa v. Chelsea — 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester United v. Newcastle — 9 a.m. ET, USA Network

Leeds United v. Arsenal — 9 a.m ET, Peacock

Southampton v. West Ham — 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Liverpool v. Manchester City — 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network