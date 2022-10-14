Checking in on key injuries ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup

The 2022 T20 World Cup kicks off October 16 with the group stage involving eight teams. The top four teams from this stage will move into the Super 12, where eight teams who have already qualified await. That’s when the real tournament will begin.

As with any sport, there are some key injuries which will impact some teams heading into this competition. Here’s a look at the players dealing with issues ahead of the T20 World Cup and their status for the competition.

Jasprit Burman and Ravindra Jadeja, India

Both Bumrah and Jadeja have been ruled out for the tournament, giving India a lot to think about when it comes to the lineup. Bumrah is the among the best pace bowlers in the world, and was India’s preferred choice to finish out an innings. Jadeja is a left-handed all-rounder capable of finishing off games with the bat while providing excellent fielding. It looks like Harshal Patel and Axar Patel will be in the squad with Bumran and Jadeja out.

Jonny Bairstow, England

Bairstow has a massive leg injury and will be out for at least the rest of the 2022 season. He’s been a force at the top of the innings for England in white-ball cricket. England have been able to churn out explosive batsmen at every level and should be able to replace him from a numbers standpoint, but the veteran experience will be tough to make up.

Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa

This is a tough blow for South Africa, who was looking like a force ready to challenge for the T20 title this year. van der Dussen was the finisher in this lineup and connected South Africa’s top order to the all-rounders. David Miller and Henrich Klaasen are doing a good job right now, so maybe South Africa can get away with van der Dussen’s absence for now. If the top order keeps struggling though, missing a proven finisher is too costly.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan

Afridi is reportedly fit for Pakistan’s opener against India, and the pacer will attempt to replicate his 3-31 performance against the side at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The lefty was dealing with a knee issue and sat out the Asia Cup as a result but he’s back in the side and will be a key for Pakistan as they attempt to win their second T20 World Cup title.

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand

Mitchell is with the team and is likely to play, although he is recovering from a fractured finger which can be a nagging issue. He’s an important all-rounder who will be counted on to anchor the back end of New Zealand’s batting lineup. If he’s healthy, he can swing a few games for the Kiwis in this tournament.