Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

This weekend brings a busy schedule of boxing and an interesting one will fly a little bit under the radar. Prospects Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis face off in a junior welterweight match in Matchroom’s Australia debut. The WBO Global title is on the line, but this will likely move one of the two fighters further into the mainstream title discussion.

How to watch Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis

The Paro-Jarvis will air on DAZN as part of the regular subscription service. The main card will get started at 4 a.m. ET. Main event ring walks are expected late in the 7 a.m. hour.

Fighter history

Paro comes into the bout with a 22-0 record and holding the WBO Global title. Paro’s last fight was December 2021 when he beat Yomar Alamo via split decision on the Paul-Woodley 2 undercard. He claimed scorecards of 96-93 and 95-94 while one judge had it 95-94 Alamo. 13 of Paro’s wins have come by knockout.

Jarvis is 20-0 with 18 knockouts. He last fought in October 2021, when he knocked out Alejandro Frias Rodriguez to claim the IBF Inter-Continental lightweight title. He’s quickly worked his way up in weight over his past four fights. His last four fights in succession have been at 122, 126, 130, and 135 pounds. This fight will be at 140 pounds.

Paro vs. Jarvis DraftKings Sportsbook odds

Paro is a -210 favorite while Jarvis is a +165 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over pried at -190 and the under priced at +150.

The favored fight outcome is Paro by decision or technical decision at +120, followed by Paro via KO, TKO, or DQ at +275. A Jarvis stoppage is +330 and a Jarvis decision is +500.

