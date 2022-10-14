Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

LIV Golf’s final invitational of the year will take place this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The tour is funded by Saudi Arabia’s independent wealth fund.

The final event of its inaugural season will be a match-play format tournament at Trump Doral Miami during the last weekend of October. The Jeddah event will be in LIV’s regular format, with individual golfers competing for a share in a $20 million purse and teams competing for an extra $5 million in a no-cut tournament.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win Jeddah. His odds are set at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann at +800.

The golfers should be ready to sweat this weekend. They’ll be playing in high heat, with temperatures in the mid-90s and sunny forecasts predicted, and you can add on humidity levels in the 50% range.

Below is a look at the full weather report for the three days of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah starting Friday, Oct. 14 and ending Sunday, Oct. 16.

Friday, October 14

Hi 95°, Low 81°: Sunny, 3% chance of rain, 12 MPH wind

Saturday, October 15

Hi 95°, Low 80°: Sunny, 3% chance of rain, 11 MPH wind

Sunday, October 16

Hi 95°, Low 81°: Sunny, 3% chance of rain, 12 MPH wind