NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Las Vegas to open the next round of the Cup Series and Xfinity series playoffs. The Round of 8 opens for both series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will run through the ensuing weeks at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup Series is running the South Point 400 this weekend. Drivers will get in practice time and then qualifying on Saturday at lunchtime on USA Network. The race will air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Denny Hamlin is the pre-race favorite with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series is running the Alsco Uniforms 302. Practice and qualifying will run Friday night on USA Network and then the race will air Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Noah Gragson is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds listed at +250.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule in Las Vegas. All times are ET.

Friday, October 14

8:35 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

9:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

Saturday, October 15

12:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

12:50 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

3:00 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 302, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, October 15

2:30 p.m. — South Point 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live