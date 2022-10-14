Breaking down the weather forecast for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series playoffs open the Round of 8 this weekend when they hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will run the South Point 400 while the Xfinity Series will hold the annual Alsco Uniforms 302.

It will surprise exactly nobody to learn that it will be sunny and mostly clear skies for this weekend’s slate of racing. It will get progressively cooler throughout the week with a high if 93 on Friday working its way down to 87 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday. Most of the events are mid-day, but Xfinity qualifying will get started at 6:05 p.m. local time on Friday, so it might cool down a little for that event.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 14

Hi 93°, Low 65°: Sunny and very warm with 0% chance of precipitation

8:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity practice

9:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying

10:15 p.m. ET, Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards race

Saturday, October 15

Hi 87°, Low 60°: Sun mixing with clouds with 19% chance of precipitation

12:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series practice

12:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race

Sunday, October 16

Hi 85°, Low 60°: Plenty of sunshine with 6% chance of precipitation

2:30 p.m. ET, South Point 400 Cup Series race