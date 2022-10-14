How to watch the first LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah online via live stream

LIV Golf will travel to its sponsor’s home country this weekend as 48 golfers prepare to face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the final regular-season event. The tournament will take place at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a shotgun tee time of 5:00 a.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Joaquin Niemann and 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith are behind Johnson as the betting favorites. Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau will also be playing.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Jeddah

Tournament dates: October 14 through October 16

Shotgun start time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.