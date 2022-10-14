 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the first LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah online via live stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah, the inaugural LIV Golf event from the Royal Greens Golf Club.

Phachara Khongwatmai of Iron Heads GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on October 12, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

LIV Golf will travel to its sponsor’s home country this weekend as 48 golfers prepare to face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the final regular-season event. The tournament will take place at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a shotgun tee time of 5:00 a.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Joaquin Niemann and 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith are behind Johnson as the betting favorites. Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau will also be playing.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Jeddah

Tournament dates: October 14 through October 16
Shotgun start time: 5:00 a.m. ET
Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.

