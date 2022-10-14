 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Jeddah

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 5:15 a.m. ET on Saturday in Jeddah. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By Collin Sherwin
Brooks Koepka watches a tee shot from the 3rd tee box during the second round of a LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Kopeka looks to claim his first LIV Golf Tour victory after firing a -8 62 on Friday at the LIV Golf Jeddah stop in Saudi Arabia.

Kopeka has been one of the nascent league’s biggest signings, but hasn’t finished better than ninth in his five starts in the league so far. He’s two shots clear of the first-ever LIV winner Charl Schwartzel, who took home the trophy in London earlier this year. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein, and Patrick Reed are all three adrift at -5.

The tournament gets underway again with a shotgun start at 5:15 a.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours.

LIV remains without a broadcast deal in the United States, so you can watch LIV Golf Jeddah on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, nothing has been confirmed for next season as of yet.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

* This is projected based on previous LIV events, nothing has been confirmed by LIV officials as of press time.

LIV Golf Jeddah Round 2 Starting Holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Hideto Tanihara
2 Peter Uihlein Patrick Reed Turk Pettit
3 James Piot Carlos Ortiz Marc Leishman
4 Jediah Morgan Anirban Lahiri Abraham Ancer
6 Sergio Garcia Lee Westwood Phil Mickelson
7 Bernd Wiesberger Sihwan Kim Phachara Khongwatmai
8 Paul Casey Ian Poulter Matthew Wolff
9 Louis Oosthuizen Harold Varner Iii Joaquin Niemann
10 Dustin Johnson Chase Koepka Cameron Smith
11 Shaun Norris Scott Vincent Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
12 Talor Gooch Sam Horsfield Martin Kaymer
14 Graeme Mcdowell Charles Howell Iii Henrik Stenson
15 Wade Ormsby Bryson Dechambeau Kevin Na
16 Jason Kokrak Laurie Canter Richard Bland
17 Branden Grace Sadom Kaewkanjana Pat Perez
18 Hudson Swafford Matt Jones Cameron Tringale

