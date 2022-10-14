Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Jeddah

Brooks Kopeka looks to claim his first LIV Golf Tour victory after firing a -8 62 on Friday at the LIV Golf Jeddah stop in Saudi Arabia.

Kopeka has been one of the nascent league’s biggest signings, but hasn’t finished better than ninth in his five starts in the league so far. He’s two shots clear of the first-ever LIV winner Charl Schwartzel, who took home the trophy in London earlier this year. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein, and Patrick Reed are all three adrift at -5.

The tournament gets underway again with a shotgun start at 5:15 a.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours.

LIV remains without a broadcast deal in the United States, so you can watch LIV Golf Jeddah on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, nothing has been confirmed for next season as of yet.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

* This is projected based on previous LIV events, nothing has been confirmed by LIV officials as of press time.