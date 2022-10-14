 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Alsco Uniforms 302 qualifying on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Friday, October 14 at 9:05 p.m. ET. The Alsco Uniforms 302 airs on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on NBC, with qualifying airing on USA Network.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The fastest car claims the pole, the slowest car starts at the back of the pack.

Noah Gragson arrives at qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+400), Trevor Bayne (+600), and Josh Berry (+1000).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at the USA Network website. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying and the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Friday, October 14
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Entry List

2022 Alsco Uniforms 302 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Hailie Deegan 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Matt Jaskol 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 John Hunter Nemechek 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Jeffrey Earnhardt 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Garrett Smithley 78
37 Mason Massey 91
38 Riley Herbst 98
39
40
41

More From DraftKings Nation