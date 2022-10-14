How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Friday, October 14 at 9:05 p.m. ET. The Alsco Uniforms 302 airs on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on NBC, with qualifying airing on USA Network.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The fastest car claims the pole, the slowest car starts at the back of the pack.

Noah Gragson arrives at qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+400), Trevor Bayne (+600), and Josh Berry (+1000).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at the USA Network website. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying and the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Friday, October 14

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Entry List