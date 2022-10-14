NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for South Point 400 Xfinity series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the Round of 8 in its playoff series this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The first race for the remaining eight drivers is the Alsco Uniforms 302. The race will air on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

A day prior we get some early evening qualifying. Following a 20-minute warmup session, the drivers begin hitting the track one at a time at 6:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying in Las Vegas lets each drive race one lap around the track and the fastest driver claims the pole. With 38 drivers on the entry list, qualifying will likely take at or just under an hour.

Noah Gragson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +250 odds. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs at +300, Justin Allgaier at +400, and Trevor Bayne at +600. Josh Berry is the defending champ and has +1000 odds to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.