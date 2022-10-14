 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for South Point 400 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series opens the Round of 8 in its playoff series this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The first race for the remaining eight drivers is the Alsco Uniforms 302. The race will air on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

A day prior we get some early evening qualifying. Following a 20-minute warmup session, the drivers begin hitting the track one at a time at 6:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying in Las Vegas lets each drive race one lap around the track and the fastest driver claims the pole. With 38 drivers on the entry list, qualifying will likely take at or just under an hour.

Noah Gragson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +250 odds. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs at +300, Justin Allgaier at +400, and Trevor Bayne at +600. Josh Berry is the defending champ and has +1000 odds to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 302 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Hailie Deegan 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Matt Jaskol 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 John Hunter Nemechek 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Jeffrey Earnhardt 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Rajah Caruth 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Garrett Smithley 78
37 Mason Massey 91
38 Riley Herbst 98
