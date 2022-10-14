 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is there a cut line at the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan?

The Zozo Championship is a limited-field event for just 78 players, and does not have a cut. That means everybody advances in Tokyo. We break down what it all means.

By grace.mcdermott
Xander Schauffele of the United States Team putts for the win on the 18th green during Sunday singles matches on day four of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Top PGA TOUR golfers travel overseas to Tokyo, Japan this week as they prepare to compete in the 2020 Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club between Thursday and Sunday. Unlike most PGA TOUR events, the Zozo Championship will not feature a cut after the halfway mark at the end of Friday.

The event has a smaller-than-usual 78-person field, though the competition will be stiff. Last year’s champion, Hideki Matsuyama, will return, joined by Shriners Children’s Open winner Tom Kim, World No. 9 Collin Morikawa, and betting favorite World No. 6 Xander Schauffele.

PGA TOUR events with cuts generally feature either 132, 144 or 156 golfers, of which approximately half make it to the weekend based on their scoring over the first two days of play. But the Zozo Championship’s limited field means that every participating golfer will have a chance to play through Saturday and Sunday in Tokyo and will not be subject to a cut, no matter how high their scores.

The Zozo Championship will tee off on Thursday, Oct. 13 and run through Sunday, Oct. 16.

More From DraftKings Nation