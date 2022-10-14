Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Phillies in Game 3 of NLDS

The first two games of the NLDS have been a lot of fun and that shouldn’t change Friday when the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:37 p.m. est at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

The NL East rivals have split the first two games, with Atlanta winning Wednesday’s matchup 3-0 and Philly earning the series opener with a big offensive performance in a 7-6 slugfest.

Aaron Nola is going to be on the bump today for Philadelphia and he’s had some mixed results against the Braves this season. They’ve seen a lot of each other because both teams come from the NL East. In five appearances during 2022, Nola is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA. He’s gone at least six innings in every start against Atlanta and threw six innings of four-hit shutout baseball in his most recent outing against them in late September.

The Braves haven’t yet listed who their starting hurler will be yet, but the smart money is on Charlie Morton. He’s got an 0-1 record against the Phils in five outings this season, giving up 16 earned runs in 26.1 innings tossed. He gave up six earned runs, including two home runs, in his last outing against Philly late last month in just 4.2 innings.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 3 moneyline odds

PHI: -125

ATL: +105

It’s obviously going to be a tight battle no matter who is on the hill for Atlanta. The Braves had an 11-8 advantage in the regular season series, but in the later part of the year, it was pretty even with every game ending with a tight scoreline. We think Nola’s solid work against Atlanta in the past puts them over the top today.

Pick: Phillies -125