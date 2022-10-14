How to watch Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS Game 2 via live stream on FS1

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome in the Atlanta Braves to Citizens Bank Ballpark for game three of the NLDS on Friday afternoon.

The two NL East rivals smeplit the first two games of the series back in Georgia. Atlanta came away with a 3-0 win in Wednesday’s matchup, but the Phils earned a big 7-6 win in the opening game of the series. Atlanta has an 11-8 advantage in the regular season series between the two clubs.

Aaron Nola will be on the hill for Philly today, but the Braves haven’t yet announced who their starter will be. Nola boasts a 3-2 record on the season against Atlanta this season with a 3.67 ERA. Here’s how to catch the playoff action this afternoon when first pitch rolls around at 4:37 p.m. EST.

Phillies vs. Braves live stream

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs Spencer Strider (projected)

First pitch: 4:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Phillies -125, Braves +105

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app