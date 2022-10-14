What channel is Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The NLDS heads up north on Friday as the Philadelphia Phillies return home to take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the series.

Atlanta came away as winners in game two with a 3-0 win, but Philly earned the series opener with a 7-6 win on Tuesday. Game 3 should provide another close matchup between two division rivals who are very familiar with each other. The Braves hold a 11-8 season series lead, which bumps up to 12-9 if you include the postseason.

The game is slated to start at 4:37 p.m. EST and can be viewed on FS1 or the Fox Sports app, as well as the Bally Sports app in the local Atlanta and Philadelphia markets. Aaron Nola is on the hill for the home team while Atlanta has yet to announce a starter.

Because of that, the Phillies are a -125 favorite on the moneyline and are a 1.5-run favorite. Bettors can grab Atlanta on the moneyline at +105 and the run total is set at 7 for this one.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 3 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 14

Game time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app