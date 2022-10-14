Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Padres in Game 3 of NLDS

The Southern California Series heads down south just a little bit as the San Diego Padres welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to PetCo Park for Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. EST

The Dodgers were by far the best team in baseball during the regular season, but have slowed down a bit at the end of the year and to start the playoffs. Through their last 10 games, they’ve won just six of them. They split the first two games of this series in LA and have Tony Gonsolin on the hill today. He’s only faced the Padres twice this season, giving up just one earned run in 12.1 innings in two wins this season. Still, he hasn’t seen them since August so things have changed.

San Diego is playing well at the moment, defeating the Mets to advance to the NLDS and taking a game from the mighty Dodgers early in this series. Blake Snell will be pitching for the Padres tonight. He’s seen LA three times this season, giving up six earned runs in 14 innings. In his last outing, he tossed five frames of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit in a no-decision. But just a week or so earlier he allowed five earned runs to LA in just four innings, so he needs to find some kind of consistency.

The Dodgers have a 15-6 season series lead over the Padres, including the first two games of this series.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 3 moneyline odds

SD: +100

LAD: -120

Yes, San Diego is on a good run right now, but it’s hard to bet against Gonsolin and a team that’s dominated their NL West rival all season long.

Pick: Dodgers -120