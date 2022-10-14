How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 3 via live stream on FS1

The NLDS heads south on the California highway as the San Diego Padres play host to the NL West-winning Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the series.

The first two games of this series were tight, both finishing with a 5-3 scoreline, but with different clubs winning each of them. So with the series knotted up at 1-1, Blake Snell will get the ball for the Padres, he’s only faced the Dodgers three times this season with mixed results. Tony Gonsolin will be on the bump for the Dodgers, he’s seen the Padres twice in 2022 and dominated in both outings, but it’s been a few months since then.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 8:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SD +100, LAD -120

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app