What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 on and when does it start

Game 3 of the NLDS is here as the Los Angeles Dodgers travel south to take on the San Diego Padres to see who can make it to the NLCS and have a shot at the World Series.

The series is tied up at one game apiece right now, with both games ending with a tight 5-3 score but with each club coming out on top in one of them. Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres, and Tony Gonsolin, who’s dominated SD in limited action this season, will get the ball for the Dodgers. LA owns a substantial 15-6 season series lead, including the postseason, in 2022.

Here’s how you can tune in to Game 3 tonight at around 8:30 p.m. EST.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 14

Game time: 8:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app