What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Padres host the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Willkennedy5
Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a 2 run RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Game 3 of the NLDS is here as the Los Angeles Dodgers travel south to take on the San Diego Padres to see who can make it to the NLCS and have a shot at the World Series.

The series is tied up at one game apiece right now, with both games ending with a tight 5-3 score but with each club coming out on top in one of them. Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres, and Tony Gonsolin, who’s dominated SD in limited action this season, will get the ball for the Dodgers. LA owns a substantial 15-6 season series lead, including the postseason, in 2022.

Here’s how you can tune in to Game 3 tonight at around 8:30 p.m. EST.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 14
Game time: 8:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

