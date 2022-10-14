Alabama vs. Tennessee: The best rivalry game in Week 7 of college football

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville on Saturday to take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. The game is set to kick at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the biggest question heading into the matchup is whether Alabama QB Bryce Young will be able to return after leaving the Arkansas game in Week 4 with a shoulder injury.

Alabama’s backup is Jalen Milroe, and while he was able to compete against the Aggies’ backup last week, he may not stand the same chance against Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker, the sun around which this Tennessee comeback has orbited for the past year.

College GameDay will be in Knoxville for the SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Total: Over/Under 66

Moneyline: Alabama -280, Tennessee +235

Alabama: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)

Alabama has had a few more close calls than usual, coming down to the line against Texas and Texas A&M but nevertheless remaining undefeated. Quarterback Bryce Young sat out last Saturday and remains questionable to return this weekend at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

The Vols laid the foundation in 2021 for what this season has turned out to be. Undefeated, a Heisman hopeful at quarterback in Hendon Hooker, they passed two close tests over Pittsburgh and Florida before dominating LSU last week.

The Pick

Tennessee +7.5 (-110)

Perhaps this is too optimistic of a prediction, but Neyland is a tough environment to play in, and this Alabama team has already showed cracks in its facade against Texas and Texas A&M. Young may not be playing or may be limited while recovering from his shoulder injury, while Hooker is in top form after throwing for two touchdowns and 239 yards against LSU.

Tennessee has had this date circled on their calendar for a year, and this doesn’t seem like a team that will fold at the pressure of such a high-stakes game. I could be wrong, but I hope I’m not. This should be an interesting one, and I’m taking the Vols to cover.