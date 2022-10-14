UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

UFC has one more Fight Night card as it approaches UFC 280. Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo square off in a women’s flyweight contender bout atop the card. The event takes place at the UFC Apex facility with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m.
Grasso comes into the bout with a 14-3 record and last fought in March when she forced Joanne Wood to submit in the first round to a rear-naked choke on UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Araújo is 11-3 and coming off a May win over Andrea Lee. She claimed a unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Błachowicz vs. Rakić.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds for Saturday’s card.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
#5 Alexa Grasso: -230
#6 Viviane Araújo: +195
Cub Swanson: +175
Jonathan Martinez: -205
#4 Askar Askarov: -240
#5 Brandon Royval: +200
Jordan Wright: +170
Duško Todorović: -200
Misha Cirkunov: +175
Alonzo Menifield: -205
Preliminary card
Mana Martinez: -150
Brandon Davis: +130
Raphael Assuncao: +320
Victory Henry: -390
Nick Maximov: -125
Jacob Malkoun: +105
Joanderson Brito: -365
Lucas Alexander: +300
Piera Rodriguez: -165
Sam Hughes: +140
Tatsuro Taira: -250
CJ Vergara: +210
Mike Jackson: +500
Pete Rodriguez: -675