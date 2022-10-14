 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
Alexa Grasso of Mexico poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC has one more Fight Night card as it approaches UFC 280. Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo square off in a women’s flyweight contender bout atop the card. The event takes place at the UFC Apex facility with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m.

Grasso comes into the bout with a 14-3 record and last fought in March when she forced Joanne Wood to submit in the first round to a rear-naked choke on UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Araújo is 11-3 and coming off a May win over Andrea Lee. She claimed a unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Błachowicz vs. Rakić.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for Saturday’s card.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

#5 Alexa Grasso: -230
#6 Viviane Araújo: +195

Cub Swanson: +175
Jonathan Martinez: -205

#4 Askar Askarov: -240
#5 Brandon Royval: +200

Jordan Wright: +170
Duško Todorović: -200

Misha Cirkunov: +175
Alonzo Menifield: -205

Preliminary card

Mana Martinez: -150
Brandon Davis: +130

Raphael Assuncao: +320
Victory Henry: -390

Nick Maximov: -125
Jacob Malkoun: +105

Joanderson Brito: -365
Lucas Alexander: +300

Piera Rodriguez: -165
Sam Hughes: +140

Tatsuro Taira: -250
CJ Vergara: +210

Mike Jackson: +500
Pete Rodriguez: -675

