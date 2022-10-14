UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

UFC has one more Fight Night card as it approaches UFC 280. Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo square off in a women’s flyweight contender bout atop the card. The event takes place at the UFC Apex facility with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m.

Grasso comes into the bout with a 14-3 record and last fought in March when she forced Joanne Wood to submit in the first round to a rear-naked choke on UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Araújo is 11-3 and coming off a May win over Andrea Lee. She claimed a unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Błachowicz vs. Rakić.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for Saturday’s card.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

#5 Alexa Grasso: -230

#6 Viviane Araújo: +195

Cub Swanson: +175

Jonathan Martinez: -205

#4 Askar Askarov: -240

#5 Brandon Royval: +200

Jordan Wright: +170

Duško Todorović: -200

Misha Cirkunov: +175

Alonzo Menifield: -205

Preliminary card

Mana Martinez: -150

Brandon Davis: +130

Raphael Assuncao: +320

Victory Henry: -390

Nick Maximov: -125

Jacob Malkoun: +105

Joanderson Brito: -365

Lucas Alexander: +300

Piera Rodriguez: -165

Sam Hughes: +140

Tatsuro Taira: -250

CJ Vergara: +210

Mike Jackson: +500

Pete Rodriguez: -675