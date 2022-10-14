Patriots vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The New England Patriots (2-3) will hit the road on Sunday for a Week 6 showdown with the Cleveland Browns (2-3). The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Browns in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Browns odds

Spread: Browns -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Browns -140, Patriots +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -2.5

Both teams are trotting out backup quarterbacks in this one and the offenses will most likely be routed through the run game with Nick Chubb toting the rock for the Browns and Rhamondre Stevenson doing the same for the Pats. New England QB Bailey Zappe looked impressive against a poor Lions defense last week, but a significantly better Browns defense should bring him back down to earth and force a few turnovers. Give me Cleveland to cover at home.

Over/under: Over 43 (-110)

Cleveland has been one of the higher scoring offenses in the NFL this season and the over has hit in four of its five games this season. I expect this trend to continue alongside a Patriots team that can also put points on the board when its run game gets going. Take the over.

Player prop: Jacoby Brissett longest rush over 9.5 yards (+100)

Brissett had three rushing attempts for 32 yards last week, a season high for him in yards per rush. The Browns pass rush will force him to move out of the pocket a few times and I’ll predict that he breaks off at least one run for 10 yards. Take the over here.