Jets vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The New York Jets (3-2) will head to Lambeau Field on Sunday to meet the Green Bay Packers (3-2). The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Packers in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -325, Jets +270

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +7.5 (-110)

The Jets have won two straight and their offense is clicking, especially with quarterback Zach Wilson back from his preseason injury. One of their young offensive weapons steps up every week and last Sunday was rookie running back Breece Hall. While I won’t predict an outright victory for the Gang Green, I will predict them to keep things close and cover against a Packers team that has some issues early in the season.

Over/under: Over 45 (-110)

Expect a relatively high scoring affair with Aaron Rodgers getting back into rhythm after last week’s loss in London and the aforementioned Jets offense making plays under pressure. Take the over.

Player prop: Romeo Doubs over 4.5 receptions (+110)

Doubs had a combined 13 receptions in the two games prior to last week’s loss to the Giants. A huge reason behind Rodgers getting back on track will lie with the rookie wideout and I’ll say that he does get at least five catches on Sunday.