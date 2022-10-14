Jaguars vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) will head the road on Sunday for an AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1). The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Colts in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Colts odds

Spread: Colts -2

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +2

After a promising start, Jacksonville has struggled the past two weeks with a pair of one score losses. The Jaguars still have a psychological edge over the Colts, however, and that especially holds true after dominating them in a Week 2 shutout. Give me the Jags to cover and outright win here.

Over/under: Under 45 (-110)

Colts unders have hit in all five of their contests as the offense has struggled through the first stretch of the season. There’s also the specter of running back Jonathan Taylor not being fully 100% when returning from an ankle injury. Play it safe and take the under for this one.

Player prop: TBD