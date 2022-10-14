Vikings vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) will head south on Sunday for a showdown with the Miami Dolphins (3-2). The game will take place at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Dolphins in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Dolphins +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -175 (-120)

With both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. The Kansas State product was summoned for duty when Bridgewater went down last week and mostly handed the ball off to running back Raheem Mostert, who is dealing with a knee injury of his own. There is too much uncertainty with injuries surrounding the Miami offense so I’ll play it safe and take Minnesota to cover.

Over/under: Over 45.5 (-110)

Even with the Dolphins injury, it’s not that hard to imagine bot teams getting at least three touchdowns each. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook will be on the field for the Vikings while the Dolphins will find a way to get the ball into the hands of Mostert (if healthy), Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. Take the over.

Player prop: Skylar Thompson under 30.5 (-120)

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will most likely keep things simple for his third string quarterback and limit the number of passing attempts he’ll have to make throughout the game. Take the under.