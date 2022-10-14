Bengals vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will hope to get back on track in Week 6 when they face the New Orleans Saints. The game is set to kick off from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bengals-Saints in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Saints odds

Spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Saints +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -2

The Saints got things going offensively against Seattle, but the Bengals might have the blueprint to slow down any Taysom Hill gimmick plays after just seeing Lamar Jackson. Joe Burrow should be better offensively and this is a low enough number where a late field goal from Evan McPherson could swing this game for Cincinnati.

Over/under: Over 43

The Saints are averaging 23.0 points per game, while the Bengals sit at 21.6. Cincinnati is much better defensively but New Orleans does tend to play well at home. This is a close call and there’s enough offensive firepower for this game to be more high scoring than expected. The over is the play.

Player prop: Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdowns (-105)

Burrow has gone over on this total in three out of five games. He’s looking to bounce back after a loss in Baltimore and won’t have to deal with any weather elements. Burrow starred at LSU and will have a lot of support in the area, so he could ride that feeling to a big day through the air.