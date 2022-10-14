Ravens vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants hope to keep their winning ways going when the two teams square off in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Ravens-Giants in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Giants odds

Spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -245, Giants +205

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +6

The Giants have been a surprise this season, largely winning on their defense and run game. The Ravens should have some success against New York as a run-based offense but expect this to be a close contest. The Giants should be able to cover the spread at home.

Over/under: Under 45

These are two of better defenses in the league this season, and New York’s offense hasn’t been explosive at all. Baltimore has been a bit off over the last two weeks offensively and this road test might keep the Ravens off their game a bit. The under looks to be the safer play.

Player prop: Lamar Jackson over 57.5 rush yards (-120)

Even with the Giants having one of the better scoring defenses this season, they have not been able to slow down the run. Jackson has gone over this total in four straight games and should have a favorable matchup to go over once again.