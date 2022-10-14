Bucs vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in Week 6, with the road team looking for a second straight win while the home squad attempts to stave off a fifth straight loss. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bucs-Steelers in Week 6 of the NFL season.
All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bucs vs. Steelers odds
Spread: Bucs -8
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bucs -365, Steelers +300
Our picks, best bets
Pick against the spread: Bucs -8
Tampa Bay’s offense has to be excited for this matchup after seeing the Bills put up 38 on the Steelers last week. The Bucs also have a great defense, which should continue to frustrate Kenny Pickett as he grows into the quarterback role. Take Tampa Bay against the spread.
Over/under: Over 45.5
Typically, quarterbacks tend to play better as they get comfortable in the offense. I expect the Steelers to put up more than three points offensively, while Tampa Bay should roll easily. That’ll help the over hit.
Player prop: Leonard Fournette over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)
Fournette has only got over this total twice but the Steelers offer some respite on the ground. Pittsburgh has not been good in this category, which has normally been a strength under Tomlin. Look for Fournette to get some big gains on the ground in Week 6 and go over this line.