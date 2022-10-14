 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Bucs vs. Steelers Week 6 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By DKNation Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in Week 6, with the road team looking for a second straight win while the home squad attempts to stave off a fifth straight loss. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bucs-Steelers in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Bucs -8
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bucs -365, Steelers +300

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs -8

Tampa Bay’s offense has to be excited for this matchup after seeing the Bills put up 38 on the Steelers last week. The Bucs also have a great defense, which should continue to frustrate Kenny Pickett as he grows into the quarterback role. Take Tampa Bay against the spread.

Over/under: Over 45.5

Typically, quarterbacks tend to play better as they get comfortable in the offense. I expect the Steelers to put up more than three points offensively, while Tampa Bay should roll easily. That’ll help the over hit.

Player prop: Leonard Fournette over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Fournette has only got over this total twice but the Steelers offer some respite on the ground. Pittsburgh has not been good in this category, which has normally been a strength under Tomlin. Look for Fournette to get some big gains on the ground in Week 6 and go over this line.

