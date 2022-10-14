Panthers vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams hope to get back to winning ways when they face off in Week 6. The Panthers have moved on from head coach Matt Rhule and could have a spirited performance from the players due to this change. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in LA is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Panthers-Rams in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Rams odds

Spread: Rams -10

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Panthers +400, Rams -500

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams -10

Both teams are coming into this game after really bad showings in Week 5. The Panthers could get a bump with Rhule gone but they also are likely going to be down Baker Mayfield. That’s a bad situation, especially with Aaron Donald and LA’s defense raring to go after being pushed around last week.

Over/under: Under 42

Given what the spread is, it doesn’t really make sense to predict the over here. The Rams should totally dominate this game, which means the Panthers likely don’t get much going offensively.

Player prop: Matthew Stafford under 256.5 passing yards (-115)

Stafford has gone over this line in just two out of five games, and the Panthers are one of the worst run defenses in the league. The Rams should be able to run the ball well in this game, which takes opportunities away from Stafford to rack up yards.