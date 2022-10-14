Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face off in Week 6 in a NFC West showdown. Both teams experienced a tough loss in Week 5 and will be hoping to bounce back in this contest. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET to accommodate the Mariners game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -2.5

Seattle has been scoring points in bunches but they’ve also been giving them right back. Arizona has an explosive offense and a defense that is aggressive. Expect the Cardinals to get enough big plays on both sides of the ball to win and cover.

Over/under: Over 50.5

After a poor showing in Week 2, the Seahawks have scored 34.3 points per game. Arizona’s offense has been off to slow starts this year but Seattle is the perfect remedy for that. This line seems a bit lower than expected, so the over is a great play here.

Player prop: Kyler Murray over 29.5 rush yards (-120)

In five career games against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 36.8 rush yards per game. He went over this mark last week and has come close to going over in three other games. Take him to go over with a favorable matchup.