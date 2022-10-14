Bills vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in an anticipated matchup on Sunday, October 16. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo will look to avenge their loss to Kansas City in the postseason last year, in what proved to be a classic back-and-forth game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Chiefs in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Bills -2.5 (-115)

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Bills -135, Chiefs +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -2.5

The last time these two met it resulted in the Chiefs coming away with a 42-36 win in overtime. But prior to the extra football being played, both teams were neck and neck in a back-and-forth high-scoring affair. Expect the same in Sunday’s rematch, with Buffalo avenging their loss from the postseason. The Bills are also 3-1 against the spread heading into Sunday, while Kansas City is just 2-3.

Over/under: Over 54

This matchup between two AFC contenders also features two of the highest-scoring teams in the league. The Chiefs rank first with an average of 31.8 PPG, and the Bills are right behind with an average of 30.4 PPG. The point total justifies what is expected to be a high-scoring affair, but the talent from both teams means they are set to hit the over by the end of the game.

Player prop: Travis Kelce over 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

In five regular-season games against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game. But when these two last met in the AFC Divisional round, the Chiefs tight end totaled 96 receiving yards and also found the endzone. Coming off a four-touchdown performance last Monday night, look for Patrick Mahomes’ best weapon to be targeted early and often as he hits the over on receiving yards.