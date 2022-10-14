George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2 odds: lightweight title bout odds heading into Oct. 15

It’s not too often that a fight for an undisputed boxing championship flies under the radar, but in some ways, this weekend’s rematch bout between Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. is flying under the radar.

Haney and Kambosos square off for the second time in a little over four months for five belts, and once again it comes in Australia. Haney, then the WBC champ, beat Kambosos via unanimous decision in June to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles and emerge as the king of the lightweight mountain.

The fight contract included a rematch clause and so we’re back once again on October 15th for Haney-Kambosos 2. Haney won in convincing fashion and that has led to the rematch build-up feeling a little bit underwhelming. That being said, the Saturday night fight will be worth watching for fight fans.

Main event ring walks are scheduled for approximately 10:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of that, here’s a look at odds for the bout, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Prior to their first bout, Haney was a -170 favorite and Kambosos was a +140 underdog. A Haney decision was +100 and the favored fight outcome.

Current odds for George Kambosos, Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Odds to win

Haney: -1000

Kambosos, Jr: +600

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -350

Under 10.5: +255

To go the distance

Yes: -265

No: +190

Fight outcome

Haney by decision or technical decision: -200

Haney by KO, TKO, or DQ: +220

Draw: +2200

Kambosos by decision or technical decision: +1000

Kambosos by KO, TKO, or DQ: +1400