George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2 weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The boxing world descends on Melbourne, Australia this weekend as Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. fight for the second time in a little over four months. Haney is putting his undisputed lightweight championship on the line in a mandatory rematch against Kambosos after beating the Australian via unanimous decision in June.

The fight is what people are most concerned about, but this is a time where the weigh-in is more notable than normal. The two fighters will meet with the media one last time on Friday when they weigh in for the bout. The weigh-in airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The maximum weight for the bout is 135 pounds and four months ago, Kambosos had issues reaching that weight. When the two fighters first took the scales the day before the fight, Kambosos was over the limit, weighing in at 135.36 pounds. He stripped to nothing and weighed in again behind a towel, but again was over the limit.

Kambosos went off with a two-hour time limit to get underweight and did whatever it is fighters do to make weight. He returned an hour later and came in at 134.49 pounds. The fight was on with Haney coming in at 134.92 pounds.

Haney is a sizable favorite to win this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -1000 after being listed at -170 back in June ahead of the first fight.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2: Weigh-in

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

How to Watch: ESPN+