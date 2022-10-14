Alabama vs. Tennessee: History of rivalry between the Vols and the Tide

The Third Saturday in October is, in keeping with tradition, actually being played on the third Saturday of October this year. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium this weekend with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET as the Vols attempt to cement their comeback into SEC legitimacy. This is the first time since 2016 that both teams are ranked entering this game.

Total games played: 104

Record: Alabama is 58-37-8

Last game: Alabama won 52-24 in Tuscaloosa

Alabama and Tennessee tied in their first ever matchup, a 6-6 final in 1901. Alabama has not lost the game since 2006, marking the longest winning streak of the series, though Tennessee is the only school in history to mark seven consecutive victories over the Crimson Tide.

Biggest game in series history: 1982

Tennessee was unranked, Alabama was No. 2 in the nation, and the Crimson Tide were coming in on an 11-game win streak over the Vols. It was the legendary Bear Bryant’s last season as Alabama’s head coach. Tennessee only won six games that year, but that was one of them.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Total: Over/Under 66

Moneyline: Alabama -265, Tennessee +225

Tennessee hasn’t won this game since 2006, but it’s been years since they’ve had the chance they do this year. Alabama has shown some weak spots already, Tennessee is undefeated and coming off a beat-down of LSU, and their quarterback is at full strength while Heisman winner Bryce Young remains questionable. Alabama is still Alabama, but this year should be a fun one to witness as two of the best teams in the sport go head to head.