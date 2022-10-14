How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for October 14 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

We’re six days removed from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and there’s plenty of fallout to be had for tonight’s show. We also should start revving up the build towards the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in just over three weeks.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Extreme Rules ended with a major surprise as Bray Wyatt officially made his return to the WWE. For weeks, we had been treated to cryptic “White Rabbit” vignettes and Easter Eggs and the mystery finally manifested itself in at the pay-per-view. A series of people dressed as characters from Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” segments appeared in the crowd before the man himself appeared on the stage with his signature lantern right before the show went off the air.

Wyatt will make his official return to Smackdown tonight and as always, there’s several questions surrounding the multi-time world champion. Will he return as the swamp cult leader character or will we be getting “The Fiend”. And who will he target in his crosshairs as his first victim? We’ll find out.

Ahead of their main event Crown Jewel matchup in three weeks, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns went face-to-face with Logan Paul to open up last week’s episode of Smackdown. With a growing faction of superstars lining up to take down the Bloodline, we got a six-man tag team match later where The New Day and surprise partner Braun Strowman defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn. Tonight, we’ll see Zayn go one-on-one with Kofi Kingston.

In an Extreme Rules match last Saturday, Ronda Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Championship when making Liv Morgan pass out in a submission. Even after her defeat, Morgan was shown smiling and some have speculated that this may be the beginning of a character turn for her. We’ll find out what’s next for both stars moving forward.

Also on the show, LA Knight will make his in-ring debut on Smackdown when facing Mansoor. After a few months of heading up the Maximum Male Models stable under the name Max Dupri, Knight officially ditched the group last Friday and reverted back to his old moniker from NXT. We’ll should also get more of Legado del Fantasma, who made their Smackdown debut along with new manager Zelina Vega last week when attacking their old NXT rivals in Hit Row.