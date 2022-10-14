Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into October 14 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans tonight as the show dives into the fallout from Extreme Rules.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will we get from Bray Wyatt tonight?

Extreme Rules ended with a major surprise as Bray Wyatt officially made his return to the WWE. For weeks, we had been treated to cryptic “White Rabbit” vignettes and Easter Eggs and the mystery finally manifested itself in at the pay-per-view. A series of people dressed as characters from Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” segments appeared in the crowd before the man himself appeared on the stage with his signature lantern right before the show went off the air.

Wyatt will make his official return to Smackdown tonight and as always, there’s several questions surrounding the multi-time world champion. Will he return as the swamp cult leader character or will we be getting “The Fiend”. And who will he target in his crosshairs as his first victim? We’ll find out.

What is next for Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan?

In an Extreme Rules match last Saturday, Ronda Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Championship when making Liv Morgan pass out in a submission. Even after her defeat, Morgan was shown smiling and some have speculated that this may be the beginning of a character turn for her.

So what’s next for these two competitors? Will Morgan try to get her title back with a new attitude? Or will the company line up a new challenger for Rousey to face in the coming weeks? We’ll get our answers tonight.

Will LA Knight’s singles push work?

LA Knight will make his in-ring debut on Smackdown when facing Mansoor tonight. After a few months of heading up the Maximum Male Models stable under the name Max Dupri, Knight officially ditched the group last Friday and reverted back to his old moniker from NXT.

Maximum Male Models was one of the final Vince McMahon creations before his ouster over the summer and the company has since pivoted the direction with Knight going back to who he was during his NXT run. It begs the question if he can manage to stand out on the Smackdown roster or quickly fade into the background.