How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on October 14

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Rampage on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto and as always, beware of spoilers.

Rampage will have its usual set of four matches on the docket for tonight’s show as the company continues the march towards the Full Gear pay-per-view in just over a month.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

For tonight’s show, the Blackpool Combat Club will be in action as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on The Butcher and The Blade. This will be a tune up match for Mox as he gears up to defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Nyla Rose stole the TBS Championship belt from Jade Cargill at Battle of the Belts IV last Friday and has spent the last week flaunting it and calling herself the TBS Champion. On tonight’s show, she’ll go one-on-one with Anna Jay. We’ll see if Cargill and the Baddies hit the ring to retrieve the title.

Also on the show, FTR and Shawn Spears of The Pinnacle will take on Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony in a trios match. We’ll also get Ethan Page colliding with Isiah Kassidy.