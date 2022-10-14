Pick on the Total for the Dodgers-Padres game on October 14

The National League Divisional Series shifts to San Diego with both the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers tied one-to-one in the series entering a crucial Game Three that figures to involve plenty of bullpen usage.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-125, 7.5) vs. San Diego Padres

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, and while the 16-1 record and 2.14 ERA are some of the top marks in the National League, he has made just one start since August 23 due to injury.

In that start for Gonsolin, he went just two innings against the Colorado Rockies, which should lead to likely a start of fewer than five innings for him on Friday.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, the back him up with a bullpen ERA of 2.40 since the All-Star break during the regular season, the top mark among National League teams.

The Padres send former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to counter, who has saved his best for the end of the season with two earned runs or fewer allowed in 13 of his last 14 regular seasons with a 2.19 ERA in that span.

Snell is backed up by a Padres lineup that has had a significantly tougher time generating offense at home than on the road, posting an average 3.7 runs per game at home compared to five runs per game on the road.

With Snell’s dominance of late coupled with a Padres bullpen that has not let up a single run in 9 1/3 innings this postseason in one of the most friendly pitcher’s parks in baseball, Game Three will present both lineups with difficulties to generate runs.

The Play: Dodgers vs. Padres Under 7.5