Veteran oddsmaker discusses sharp action for College Football Week 7

This is a really good-looking card in college football this week and we certainly have a few high-profile matchups that are seeing a ton of action. A lot of the riff-raff, non-conference, cupcake stuff is behind us and we’re getting into the teeth of conference play. It’s been a long time since we’ve had this many matchups between unbeaten teams too – this late into the season. Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and Oklahoma State at TCU, all of which ought to be fantastic.

As always, we present the games in official Nevada rotation order.

No. 3 Alabama (-7, 65.5) at No. 6 Tennessee

We opened Alabama -7.5 and they took it. Now at -7, they are laying it back on Alabama but not that much. I have a feeling we are going to go into this game needing Alabama, although we do have some big play on the money line on Alabama. This is one where we either need a Tennessee outright win or ‘Bama to blow ‘em out. Nothing on the total here. We opened 65.5 and haven’t moved it.

Miami (-7.5, 47) at Virginia Tech

This is a good one. We opened the game 8, they took the 8, and I went to 7. They laid back the 7 and we are now at 7.5. Now nobody is touching it either way at 7.5. We opened the total 46.5, they bet me Over and I’m at 47.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7, 50.5)

Great action game. We opened it 7 and we haven’t moved it at all, but great two-way action in this game. Primarily public action so far. We really haven’t had any sharp play on either side. We opened the total 51.5, they bet me Under and I’m at 50.5.

No. 16 Mississippi State (-4, 49) at No. 22 Kentucky

This is a weird one. We opened the game 7. We thought the Kentucky QB Will Levis was going to be out and we had pretty decent two-way action at the 7. All of a sudden we hear that Levis is in, so I dropped to 4 on the news and they’re even taking the 4 off of me now. Pretty decent two-way action, but they are taking Kentucky and I have a feeling I will get to 3.5 in this game.

North Carolina (-7, 67) at Duke

They’re betting this one like it’s basketball. Ton of business. I opened it 6.5. Sharp money laid the 6.5 and then more sharp money took the 7. I’ve been kind of back and forth, but we are at 7 right now. Good sharp action both ways, minus-6.5 and plus-7. No movement on the total.

LSU at Florida (-2.5, 51)

Here’s another one where we are getting very good action on it but we haven’t moved it. Nothing really from the wise guys either way. Underdog bettors are looking for the 3 and the favorite players haven’t spoken. I think 2.5 is probably a pretty good number. Nothing on the total.

