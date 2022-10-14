How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for FA Cup qualifying match

The popularity of Hulu’s documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, which follows English National League team Wrexham AFC at it attempts to achieve promotion, has reached new heights when it comes to how to watch the club’s matches.

Wrexham are playing a fourth round qualifying match for the FA Cup against Blyth Spartans Saturday, October 15 and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast in the United States. The match can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the club’s website is likely to maintain a stream for international viewers.

Wrexham AFC vs. Blyth Spartans

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming into this match off a thrilling 7-5 win over Barnet. The club has won three of the last four matches, with the lone defeat coming against Notts County October 4. Blyth Spartans enter this match off a 1-1 draw against Banbury United.

The winner of this match will enter the first round of the 2022-23 FA Cup.