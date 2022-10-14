Who is Cam Akers’ backup for fantasy football

The Los Angeles Rams will be without starting running back Cam Akers against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to personal reasons, coach Sean McVay announced via Jordan Rodrique on Friday.

Akers has been excused from Friday’s practice and Sunday’s Week 6 game, but his future with the franchise could be in doubt as well.

McVay told reporters that Akers and the team are “working through some things” and he failed to confirm if the former Florida State running back will be with the Rams in the future, per Rodrique.

With Akers’ future in doubt, who is the Rams’ backup running back? That’d be Darrell Henderson.

The Memphis product initially began the season as Los Angeles’ lead back, starting the Rams’ first three games, but his involvement in the offense has tapered off with Akers taking a bigger role.

Now that Akers is out, Henderson will be expected to take on a lion’s share of the running back touches. Henderson’s backup, and the new No. 2 runner in L.A., is Malcolm Brown.

If Henderson is available in your fantasy football leagues, then you should scoop him up immediately if you have the roster space for him. Brown should only be rostered in deep leagues.