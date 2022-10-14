Russell Westbrook suffers hamstring injury in preseason game vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled point guard Russell Westbrook out for the rest of their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings Friday after he suffered a hamstring injury. The game was significant for Westbrook, as he came off the bench in an effort to break up the stars in the rotation and possibly deliver stronger results from the secondary group.

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has a left hamstring injury and won’t return to game tonight vs. Kings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2022

The Lakers have publicly expressed confidence in Westbrook fitting better with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this year, but privately might still be trying to trade him. The point guard did not have a good season last year despite posting strong numbers. He failed to click with James and Davis, who were also injured for a good chunk of the year.

New head coach Darvin Ham has suggested Westbrook coming off the bench could help the team overall but we’ll see if he really does go with that strategy or keeps the former MVP in the starting lineup.