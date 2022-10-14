 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Westbrook suffers hamstring injury in preseason game vs. Kings

The Lakers PG was ruled out for the contest after sustaining the injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 12, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled point guard Russell Westbrook out for the rest of their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings Friday after he suffered a hamstring injury. The game was significant for Westbrook, as he came off the bench in an effort to break up the stars in the rotation and possibly deliver stronger results from the secondary group.

The Lakers have publicly expressed confidence in Westbrook fitting better with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this year, but privately might still be trying to trade him. The point guard did not have a good season last year despite posting strong numbers. He failed to click with James and Davis, who were also injured for a good chunk of the year.

New head coach Darvin Ham has suggested Westbrook coming off the bench could help the team overall but we’ll see if he really does go with that strategy or keeps the former MVP in the starting lineup.

