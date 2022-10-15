No. 4 Clemson vs. Florida State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 7 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. It might be the biggest land mine left for the Tigers, who are the heavy favorites to get back to the ACC title game in December.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) hasn’t been dominating offensively, but are holding opponents to just 4.6 yards per play and 2.1 yards per carry. D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1462 yards, but more importantly has just two interceptions to go with 14 touchdowns this year.

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) has lost to both NC State and Wake Forest this year, terrifying every Noles fan trapped in a cave since 2007. Jordan Travis continues to be the best FSU has, with 1407 yards passing and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. It’s been stretches of competence intermingled with moments of horror in Tallahassee this season, but most forgive head coach Mike Norvell for any transgressions with a win on Saturday.

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes FSU a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.

No. 4 Clemson vs. Florida State

Date: Saturday, October 15

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.