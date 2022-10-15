Full undercard for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall women’s middleweight title fight

Claressa Shields, the unified woman’s middleweight champion, will put her titles on the line against Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London England on October 15, 2022. The fight will be streamed on ESPN+.

Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) returned to the ring in February for a successful title defense against Ema Kozin. Before that return Shields tried her luck in the Professional Fighters League hoping to improv as an MMA fighter. Shields is a slight -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marshall (12-0, 10KOs) is the WBO middleweight champion. Unlike Shields, Marshall, widely considered the second-best middleweight in the world, is more of a power puncher and has knocked out her past eight opponents, with no fight going more than seven rounds.

Here is a reminder of the power Savannah Marshall carries



Bring on #ShieldsMarshall @boxxer pic.twitter.com/jeyVFfrHIk — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 10, 2022

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall