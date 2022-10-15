Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch women’s middleweight title bout

The undisputed middleweight championship will be on the line Saturday, October 15, when unified champion Claressa Shields (12-0, 2KOs) takes on WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Shields is a multi-sport athlete trying to make her mark in both boxing and MMA. She was a gold medalist in both the London and Rio Olympic Games. Shields won the unified middleweight championship in her seventh fight, a dominant decision win over Hannah Rankin on November 17, 2018. She is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marshall (12-0, 10KOs) is a knockout artist that will have a large home crowd supporting her Saturday. She won the WBO middleweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Hannah Rankin October 31, 2020. Marshall has successfully defended the title three times. She is slight +105 underdog on the moneyline.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

