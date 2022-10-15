 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch women’s middleweight title bout

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, September 10 as Claressa Shields battles Savannah Marshall. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall - Press Conference Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The undisputed middleweight championship will be on the line Saturday, October 15, when unified champion Claressa Shields (12-0, 2KOs) takes on WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Shields is a multi-sport athlete trying to make her mark in both boxing and MMA. She was a gold medalist in both the London and Rio Olympic Games. Shields won the unified middleweight championship in her seventh fight, a dominant decision win over Hannah Rankin on November 17, 2018. She is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marshall (12-0, 10KOs) is a knockout artist that will have a large home crowd supporting her Saturday. She won the WBO middleweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Hannah Rankin October 31, 2020. Marshall has successfully defended the title three times. She is slight +105 underdog on the moneyline.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

  • Main event: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, for women’s middleweight titles
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for women’s super-featherweight titles
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, lightweight
  • Ebonie Jones vs. Vanessa Caballero, featherweight
  • Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, flyweight
  • Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, welterweight
  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, featherweight
  • April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, junior middleweight
  • Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, junior featherweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, super flyweight

