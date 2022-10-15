What time will Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight start on Saturday, September 10

Undefeated boxers Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be fighting for the undisputed woman’s middleweight championship Saturday, October 15 at O2 Arena in London, England. The fight will be streaming live on ESPN+, The main card is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET with the main event likely to go off around 5 p.m. ET.

Shields is a two-time gold-medal winner in woman’s boxing (London and Rio Olympic games) . She won the unified middleweight championship in her seventh fight, a dominant decision win over Hannah Rankin on November 17, 2018. More recently Shields had added MMA to her resume, fighting in the Professional Fighters League. She is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marshall (12-0, 10KOs) is England-born knockout artist that will have a loud and vocal crowd on her side Saturday. She won the WBO middleweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Hannah Rankin on October 31, 2020 and is widely considered the second-best middleweight in woman’s boxing behind Shields. Marshall has successfully defended the title three times. She is +105 underdog on the moneyline.

In the co-main event it will be Americans Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner fighting for the undisputed super featherweight title. Mayer (17-0, 5KOs) is making the fourth defense of her unified super featherweight title against Baumgardner (12-1, 7KOs), who holds the WBO and IBF super featherweight titles.

Full Card