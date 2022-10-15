Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We get a busy day of boxing on Saturday, October 15, and we get to open with a heck of a women’s card in London. O2 Arena will host a card topped by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall battling for the undisputed middleweight title. However, the card features a second undisputed bout as Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner face off with their assorted junior lightweight titles on the line.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

The O2 card will air on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET and we can expect Mayer and Baumgardner to begin their ring walks in the 4 p.m. hour.

In order to watch ESPN+, you’ll need a subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $14.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Mayer enters the bout with a 17-0 record and holding the WBO, IBF, and The Ring having last fought in April. She retained her belts with a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Han. Prior to that she fought twice in 2021, winning a pair of unanimous decisions that netted her the inaugural The Ring title.

Baumgardner is 11-1 and enters with the WBC and IBO titles. She won the two titles with a fourth round TKO of Terri Harper in November 2021. This past April she successfully defended the titles with a unanimous decision win over Edith Soledad Matthysse.

Mayer-Baumgardner DraftKings Sportsbook odds

Mayer is a -280 favorite to win while Baumgardner is a +215 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -700 and the under priced at +450.

The favored fight outcome is Mayer winning by decision or technical decision at -190. A Baumgardner decision is +400, followed by a Baumgardner win by KO, TKO, or DQ at +600. A Mayer stoppage is +850.

Full card for Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner