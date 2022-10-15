 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are facing off on Saturday, October 15 in a women’s middleweight title bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By David Fucillo
Claressa Shields (L) and Savannah Marshall (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their undisputed middleweight championship fight at Genesis Cinema on October 14, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The women’s middleweight division features two of the best fighters in the world and Saturday in London will see them square off for all the marbles. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are facing off with all five major titles on the line.

Shields comes into the bout with a 12-0 record and holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles. Marshall is also 12-0 and comes into the fight holding the WBO title. Notable, 10 of Shields’ wins have come by decision while 10 of Marshall’s have come by knockout.

Shields comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -135 favorite while Marshall is a +110 underdog. The favored fight outcome odds belong to a Shields decision at +105. A Marshall decision and a Marshall stoppage are both +300, while a Shields stoppage is +750.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall round-by-round results

